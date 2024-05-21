Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland ready themselves for Bruce Springsteen’s performance at the Stadium of Light; but what time are doors and what should you not bring with you?

Having wowed audiences during his performance in Belfast, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band continue their celebrated UK tour with their next port of call being Sunderland’s Stadium of Light tomorrow (May 21 2022). His performance in the city marks his first appearance performing there, according to Setlist.FM, with “The Boss” having played his last few shows in the Northeast of England in Newcastle - instead, he’s opted for the red-and-white stripes of Sunderland AFC on this occasion.

But with the event only one sleep away, in comes the last-minute checks before embarking to see the celebrated performance of one of music’s most enduring, beloved artists. Are there any road closures around the stadium to be aware of? What time should I head to the Stadium of Light and above all else, what did he play in Belfast that he could be performing in Sunderland so you’re well versed on most of the lyrics to his back catalogue?

But ahead of tomorrow evening’s performance, NationalWorld wants to ensure that everything goes according to plan for this celebrated performance - the last thing anyone wants is to have issues either getting to the concert or even worse, being turned away for bringing an item prohibited by the promoters.

What time are doors opening to see Bruce Springsteen in Sunderland?

Doors to the Stadium of Light are set to open at 4pm, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band expected to take to the stage at around 7pm. His performances are generally lasting around 3 hours 15 minutes, but there is always room for an encore looking at his previous shows during the tour.

Are there any road closures near the Stadium of Light before Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Sunderland?

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Springsteen & The E Street Band 2024 Tour at Kia Forum. The Boss is set to wow fans at his show in Belfast later today - but what time do the gates open? (Credit: Getty Images)

There will be road closures taking place both before and after Bruce Springsteen’s performance around the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. Causeway is reporting that the following roads will be affected from from shortly before doors open until 2am on May 23 2022:

Stadium Way

Millennium Way

Rosebank Street

Vauxhall Brewery Way

Sheepfolds North

Sheepfolds Road

Easington Street

Hay Street

Eastington Street South Back

Public Transport options

The Stadium of Light have provided details how people can arrive at the venue via public transports. Concert goers with purple, red or yellow entry tickets should alight at the Stadium of Light metro station. Concertgoers with blue, orange, platinum, green and accessible (pink) entry tickets should alight at St Peter’s metro station.

Metro will run an extended service after the concert with trains departing from Stadium of Light and St Peters stations only. You should join queues at either station immediately after the concert to be sure of getting your train home. Both queues move at the same speed.

What items are banners from bringing to Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Sunderland?

The Stadium of Light has provided a list of items that are prohibited to be brought into the stadium, along with informing those attending that there will be bag searches upon arrival. The organisers have advised that those with any bags larger than an A4 sheet of paper will be asked to either forgo bringing it in or will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

Alcohol/Bottles/Cans

Professional Cameras (DSLR/SLR) with a detachable lens, Chairs, Flags with poles,

Flares/distress flares /smoke flares,

Food

Glass

Knives

Liquids (over 100ml),

Illegal substances (drugs)

Laser pens,

Megaphones

Professional audio-visual recording equipment

Pushchairs/prams,

Selfie Sticks

Smoke bombs/canisters,

Large Umbrellas (small telescopic umbrellas are permitted)

Weapons

Are there tickets left to see Bruce Springsteen in Sunderland?

Unfortunately, according to Ticketmaster, all tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have sold out - your best chance if you still want to attend could be looking at authentic ticket reselling websites such as Stub Hub, but of course, we implore you to exercise a level of caution on the resellers market.

What has Bruce Springsteen been performing on his tour so far?

Setlist.FM has reported that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed the following songs during his show in Belfast on May 7 2024.

No Surrender

Lonesome Day

Prove It All Night

Ghosts

Letter to You

Better Days

The Promised Land

Spirit in the Night

Hungry Heart

Nightshift (Commodores cover)

My City of Ruins

Last Man Standing (acoustic, with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

Backstreets

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

If I Was the Priest

She's the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore:

Land of Hope and Dreams

Born to Run

Bobby Jean

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2: