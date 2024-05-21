Bruce Springsteen in Sunderland: What you can and cannot bring, road closures and set times
Having wowed audiences during his performance in Belfast, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band continue their celebrated UK tour with their next port of call being Sunderland’s Stadium of Light tomorrow (May 21 2022). His performance in the city marks his first appearance performing there, according to Setlist.FM, with “The Boss” having played his last few shows in the Northeast of England in Newcastle - instead, he’s opted for the red-and-white stripes of Sunderland AFC on this occasion.
But with the event only one sleep away, in comes the last-minute checks before embarking to see the celebrated performance of one of music’s most enduring, beloved artists. Are there any road closures around the stadium to be aware of? What time should I head to the Stadium of Light and above all else, what did he play in Belfast that he could be performing in Sunderland so you’re well versed on most of the lyrics to his back catalogue?
But ahead of tomorrow evening’s performance, NationalWorld wants to ensure that everything goes according to plan for this celebrated performance - the last thing anyone wants is to have issues either getting to the concert or even worse, being turned away for bringing an item prohibited by the promoters.
What time are doors opening to see Bruce Springsteen in Sunderland?
Doors to the Stadium of Light are set to open at 4pm, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band expected to take to the stage at around 7pm. His performances are generally lasting around 3 hours 15 minutes, but there is always room for an encore looking at his previous shows during the tour.
Are there any road closures near the Stadium of Light before Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Sunderland?
There will be road closures taking place both before and after Bruce Springsteen’s performance around the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. Causeway is reporting that the following roads will be affected from from shortly before doors open until 2am on May 23 2022:
- Stadium Way
- Millennium Way
- Rosebank Street
- Vauxhall Brewery Way
- Sheepfolds North
- Sheepfolds Road
- Easington Street
- Hay Street
- Eastington Street South Back
Public Transport options
The Stadium of Light have provided details how people can arrive at the venue via public transports. Concert goers with purple, red or yellow entry tickets should alight at the Stadium of Light metro station. Concertgoers with blue, orange, platinum, green and accessible (pink) entry tickets should alight at St Peter’s metro station.
Metro will run an extended service after the concert with trains departing from Stadium of Light and St Peters stations only. You should join queues at either station immediately after the concert to be sure of getting your train home. Both queues move at the same speed.
What items are banners from bringing to Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Sunderland?
The Stadium of Light has provided a list of items that are prohibited to be brought into the stadium, along with informing those attending that there will be bag searches upon arrival. The organisers have advised that those with any bags larger than an A4 sheet of paper will be asked to either forgo bringing it in or will not be allowed to enter the stadium.
- Alcohol/Bottles/Cans
- Professional Cameras (DSLR/SLR) with a detachable lens, Chairs, Flags with poles,
- Flares/distress flares /smoke flares,
- Food
- Glass
- Knives
- Liquids (over 100ml),
- Illegal substances (drugs)
- Laser pens,
- Megaphones
- Professional audio-visual recording equipment
- Pushchairs/prams,
- Selfie Sticks
- Smoke bombs/canisters,
- Large Umbrellas (small telescopic umbrellas are permitted)
- Weapons
Are there tickets left to see Bruce Springsteen in Sunderland?
Unfortunately, according to Ticketmaster, all tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have sold out - your best chance if you still want to attend could be looking at authentic ticket reselling websites such as Stub Hub, but of course, we implore you to exercise a level of caution on the resellers market.
What has Bruce Springsteen been performing on his tour so far?
Setlist.FM has reported that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed the following songs during his show in Belfast on May 7 2024.
- No Surrender
- Lonesome Day
- Prove It All Night
- Ghosts
- Letter to You
- Better Days
- The Promised Land
- Spirit in the Night
- Hungry Heart
- Nightshift (Commodores cover)
- My City of Ruins
- Last Man Standing (acoustic, with Barry Danielian on trumpet)
- Backstreets
- Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
- If I Was the Priest
- She's the One
- Wrecking Ball
- The Rising
- Badlands
- Thunder Road
Encore:
- Land of Hope and Dreams
- Born to Run
- Bobby Jean
- Glory Days
- Dancing in the Dark
- Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
- Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
Encore 2:
- I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)
