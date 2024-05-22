Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

“Les Miserables” star and Tony Award winner Alfie Boe is touring the United Kingdom at the end of May, but where is he performing and are there still tickets?

Best known for his role as Jean Valjean in the critically acclaimed London performance of “Les Miserables,” singer Alfie Boe is swapping treading the boards to the bright lights of performing solo with a series of shows taking place from later this month (May 30 2024)

The tour sees Boe perform in Ipswich, Salford, Stoke-on-Trent, Gateshead and Skegness among the clutch of live dates, with many hoping that the musician belts out some favourites from his repertoire, including his collaborations previously with another star of musical theatre, Michael Ball - who recently assumed the position of host of “Sunday Love Songs” on BBC Radio 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most recently, Boe was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2021, where the soundtrack to “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

Are tickets still available to see Alfie Boe on his UK tour?

Tony Award winner Alfie Boe is to embark on his latest UK tour at the end of May 2024: but where is he performing and what could his repertoire during the tour be? (Credit: Getty Images)

There are still some tickets available for a number of Alfie Boe’s tour dates, which can be bought through Ticketmaster or to make things more convenient, why not select a ticket link from the list of dates we’re providing?

Where is Alfie Boe touring in the United Kingdom?

Alfie Boe is set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 30 2024: Regent Theatre, Ipswich (Tickets)

June 1 2024: Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent (Tickets)

June 2 2024: The Lowry, Salford (Tickets)

June 4 2024: Perth Concert Hall, Perth (Tickets)

June 5 2024: Glasshouse, Gateshead (Tickets)

June 7 2024: Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury (Tickets)

June 8 2024: Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (Tickets)

June 10 2024: G Live, Guilford (Tickets)

June 11 2024: Guildhall, Portsmouth (Tickets)

June 13 2024: New Theatre, Cardiff (Tickets)

June 14 2024: Beacon, Bristol (Tickets)

June 16 2024: Symphony Hall, Birmingham (Tickets)

June 17 2024: Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London (Tickets)

June 30 2024: Embassy Theatre, Skegness (Tickets)

July 1 2024: Cliff Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea (Tickets)

July 3 2024: Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells (Tickets)

July 4 2024: Pavilion, Bournemouth (Tickets)

July 5 2024: Opera House, Blackpool (Tickets)

What has Alfie Boe been performing recently during live shows?

Alfie Boe poses with his OBE medal presented by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, on November 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Setlist.FM has let us travel back to his performance on October 8 2023, when Boe performed the following set during his show at The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England.

Set A:

Chitarra Marechiare

Mambo Italiano (Bob Merrill cover)

Nel blu, dipinto di blu (Domenico Modugno cover) (“Volare”)

In My Daughter's Eyes (Martina McBride cover)

From a Jack to a King (Ned Miller cover)

Father

Bring Him Home (Claude‐Michel Schönberg cover)

He Lives In You (Lebo M cover)

The Greatest Showman (Pasek and Paul cover)

Viva Las Vegas (Elvis Presley cover)

Suspicious Minds (Mark James cover)

Set B:

Don't Stop Me Now / Crazy Little Thing Called Love / Under Pressure / Hammer to Fall / One Vision

I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) (Aretha Franklin cover)

Stormy Waters

White Lily Fields

Wicked Game (Chris Isaak cover)

Open Arms (Journey cover)

Run (Snow Patrol cover)

Proud Mary (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

Everywhere / Go Your Own Way / Don't Stop

Encore: