Alfie Boe UK Tour 2024: Where is he touring and are there still tickets available?
Best known for his role as Jean Valjean in the critically acclaimed London performance of “Les Miserables,” singer Alfie Boe is swapping treading the boards to the bright lights of performing solo with a series of shows taking place from later this month (May 30 2024)
The tour sees Boe perform in Ipswich, Salford, Stoke-on-Trent, Gateshead and Skegness among the clutch of live dates, with many hoping that the musician belts out some favourites from his repertoire, including his collaborations previously with another star of musical theatre, Michael Ball - who recently assumed the position of host of “Sunday Love Songs” on BBC Radio 2.
Boe has been celebrated for his performances on stage, including sharing a Tony Award for Baz Luhrman’s revival of “La bohème” in 2003 (Excellence in Theatre), and has earned the Silver Clef and two Classic Brit Awards in 2011 and 2018 respectively.
Most recently, Boe was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2021, where the soundtrack to “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.
Are tickets still available to see Alfie Boe on his UK tour?
There are still some tickets available for a number of Alfie Boe’s tour dates, which can be bought through Ticketmaster or to make things more convenient, why not select a ticket link from the list of dates we’re providing?
Where is Alfie Boe touring in the United Kingdom?
Alfie Boe is set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:
- May 30 2024: Regent Theatre, Ipswich (Tickets)
- June 1 2024: Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent (Tickets)
- June 2 2024: The Lowry, Salford (Tickets)
- June 4 2024: Perth Concert Hall, Perth (Tickets)
- June 5 2024: Glasshouse, Gateshead (Tickets)
- June 7 2024: Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury (Tickets)
- June 8 2024: Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (Tickets)
- June 10 2024: G Live, Guilford (Tickets)
- June 11 2024: Guildhall, Portsmouth (Tickets)
- June 13 2024: New Theatre, Cardiff (Tickets)
- June 14 2024: Beacon, Bristol (Tickets)
- June 16 2024: Symphony Hall, Birmingham (Tickets)
- June 17 2024: Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London (Tickets)
- June 30 2024: Embassy Theatre, Skegness (Tickets)
- July 1 2024: Cliff Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea (Tickets)
- July 3 2024: Assembly Hall, Tunbridge Wells (Tickets)
- July 4 2024: Pavilion, Bournemouth (Tickets)
- July 5 2024: Opera House, Blackpool (Tickets)
What has Alfie Boe been performing recently during live shows?
Setlist.FM has let us travel back to his performance on October 8 2023, when Boe performed the following set during his show at The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England.
Set A:
- Chitarra Marechiare
- Mambo Italiano (Bob Merrill cover)
- Nel blu, dipinto di blu (Domenico Modugno cover) (“Volare”)
- In My Daughter's Eyes (Martina McBride cover)
- From a Jack to a King (Ned Miller cover)
- Father
- Bring Him Home (Claude‐Michel Schönberg cover)
- He Lives In You (Lebo M cover)
- The Greatest Showman (Pasek and Paul cover)
- Viva Las Vegas (Elvis Presley cover)
- Suspicious Minds (Mark James cover)
Set B:
- Don't Stop Me Now / Crazy Little Thing Called Love / Under Pressure / Hammer to Fall / One Vision
- I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) (Aretha Franklin cover)
- Stormy Waters
- White Lily Fields
- Wicked Game (Chris Isaak cover)
- Open Arms (Journey cover)
- Run (Snow Patrol cover)
- Proud Mary (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)
- Everywhere / Go Your Own Way / Don't Stop
Encore:
- Livin' on a Prayer (Bon Jovi cover)
