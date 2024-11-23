Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King Charles followed in the footsteps of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, attending the Royal Variety Performance.

Despite his wife staying at home due to an ongoing chest infection, The King appeared to be in good spirits during the Royal Variety Performance last night (Friday) - even enjoying a joke at the expense of US president-elect, Donald Trump. King Charles was at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the show, his first as patron of the Royal Variety charity, following in the footsteps of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He arrived alone after Queen Camilla pulled out of the event at the last minute, having been advised by doctors to rest following her recent chest infection. The show was hosted by TV stars Alan Carr and Amanda Holden, who thanked 'charming' Charles for coming on his own.

“His Majesty was amazingly charming – he said we definitely earned our pound that we got paid. We mentioned Her Majesty and wished her well," said Holden. “He did so well to be here. He was really funny – I’ve always said out of everyone he’s got the best sense of humour in the whole of the royal family.”

Carr, who met Charles for the first time after the event, said the King was “really sweet” as he apologised for the Queen’s unexpected absence. “We also got the goss that he was laughing at some of our bits, so we’re very happy,” he said. “If you get a laugh, well – that’s what you’re here for.”

King Charles III meets Elton John as he arrives for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall | Toby Melville/PA Wire

Before the performance, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the Queen's absence, saying: “Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest. With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”

Performers on the night included comedians Scott Bennett, Larry Dean, Ellie Taylor and political comic Matt Forde, whose impression of Donald Trump drew an amused reaction from the King. Forde referenced unfounded claims Mr Trump repeated during his presidential debate with Democrat candidate Kamala Harris that illegal immigrants from Haiti were eating pets in the Ohio city of Springfield.

“They’re eating the cats, they’re eating the dogs!,” Forde said, in character as the president-elect. He then turned to address Charles from the stage, saying in Trump’s voice: “Your Majesty King Charles, you’re named after a spaniel – be very careful, they’ll eat you alive.”

The King was seen laughing in response from the royal box. Speaking after the show, Forde said he asked the King: “I hope I haven’t committed treason”, in reference to his onstage quip. “It turns out I haven’t, I don’t think”, he said. “He (Charles) said he’d waited 300 years for that joke to be able to be told.”

The night also featured performances by Britain’s Got Talent 2024 winner Sydnie Christmas, who sang Imagine Dragons’ Believer, Cirque du Soleil acrobats and musical numbers from Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Oliver!, starring Jack Philpott in the title role.

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish also presented a musical number from their new show The Devil Wears Prada, based on the 2006 Oscar-nominated film, with Vanessa Williams as fearsome fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

Money raised by the show will help people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance with the Royal Variety Charity launching an initiative to help those with mental health issues this year.