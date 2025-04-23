Prince Louis is seven today and it is likely that the Prince and Princess of Wales will release a photograph of him to mark the occasion. In 2024, a photo taken by his mother, was released.

Following the controversy after the changes to a Mother's Day family photograph last year, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince Louis 2024 birthday photo released had not been edited. The message alongside the Prince Louis sixth birthday photo shared across social media read: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today."

The photo taken by Catherine, Princess of Wales, to mark the sixth birthday of Prince Louis showed her son in a checked shirt and shorts, smiling for the camera. Following the release of the photo, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account was flooded with comments. One fan wrote: “Louis is the spitting image of Catherines Dad. Handsome lad. ❤️,” whilst another wrote: “watching louis is like watching little princess kate.”

When Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared on the BBC programme A Berry Christmas with Mary Berry, she revealed that she stays up late to bake a birthday cake for her children the night before their birthdays. She said: "I love making the cake.,” and also said: "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Over the years, the cheeky personality of Prince Louis has shone through in photos and has created meme-worthy impressions over the years. NationalWorld takes a look at his best photographs over the years.

1 . Prince Louis holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 2022 Who can forget this photo of Prince Louis with Queen Elizabeth II at her platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022? | AFP via Getty Images Share

2 . Prince Louis with his grandfather on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations Prince Louis sitting on his grandfather, King Charles, the then Prince Charles, during Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Prince Louis of Wales with his sister Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla | AFP via Getty Images Share