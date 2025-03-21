Mary Berry, who will be turning 90 on March 24, suffered a terrible family tragedy when her son was killed at the age of 19.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Mary Berry recalled the tragic day when her family’s life was shattered after her son William, 19, was killed. The year was 1989 and the month was January and William was home from his studies at the then Bristol Polytechnic.

Mary Berry had prepared her son William’s favourite roast lamb the night before and the family were waiting for him to eat lunch the following morning. William had borrowed his mother’s car to fetch the weekend papers. When she received a knock on the door and saw a policeman, Mary Berry told Vogue magazine that “You just know.”

William died in a car crash, and his sister, Annabel, who was in the passenger seat, survived. Mary Berry revealed to Vogue that when she saw her son’s body in the hospital, she revealed that “he just looked so beautiful and so lovely.” Mary Berry also told Vogue that she can’t believe that it has been thirty-six years since his death and said: “It’s absolutely amazing in my 90th year to think that William died all that time ago. If he walked in that door over there, I would say: ‘Where have you been?’ It wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

Who is Mary Berry married to?

Mary Berry is married to Paul Hunnings, who sold antique books before he retired and also worked for sherry brand, Harvey's of Bristol. The couple married in 1966 and Paul had reportedly proposed to Mary three times.

When it comes to her relationship with husband Paul, Mary Berry told the Daily Mail that “We never have arguments. If Paul upsets me, I just go out to the greenhouse or go into the garden. My father’s advice to Paul was never go to sleep on an argument, make friends before you do. And apologise. Even if you think you’re not sorry but you had better do it.”

How many children does Mary Berry have?

Mary Berry had Thomas in 1969, William in 1969 who passed away in 1989 and daughter Annabel, who was born in 1972. Thomas became a tree surgeon and Annabel followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a cook. Annabel and her mother sold chutneys, salad dressing and sauces under the name The Mary Berry & Daughter range, which sold in major supermarkets.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mary Berry has a fortune of $25 million.