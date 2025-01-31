Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In December 2024, Dame Prue Leith discussed quitting the beloved Channel 4 baking reality show

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Dame Prue Leith who turns 85 this February, said: “The only thing I'd say is that obviously I'm going to have to retire sometime soon because I wouldn't be able to do it forever, but I want to get out before I'm pushed.

“So I don't want to get to the stage that suddenly politely says 'you know, Prue, it's been ten years now, I really think perhaps we should think about a change'. I don't want that conversation. I want to be gone by before that conversation, but it is going to be up to my husband and my best friends to tell me when it's enough. We can't have you hobbling on to the stage.”

However, when asked if she would be retiring, she added: “If you're asking me, am I planning to retire? No, I'm not. I love doing it, and as long as they'll have me, I will want to do it.”

It has now been revealed that Dame Prue will be replaced by her good friend Lady Caroline Waldegrave OBE as a co-judge on the new series, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. Lady Waldegrave shared the news on social media and wrote: “The news is out! I'm thrilled to announce that I will be one of the judges for this series @britishbakeoff @su2cuk."

Dame Prue took to Instagram stories and wrote: Caroline is perfect! The kindest and most knowledgeable teacher, the bakers and viewers will love her.”

Last year, The Sun revealed that Dame Pru Leith would be stepping back from Great British Bake Off specials and would instead be focusing on the regular series.

Who is Lady Caroline Waldegrave?

Along with her friend Dame Prue Leith, Lady Caroline Waldegrave founded the Leiths School of Food and Wine in London in 1975.

In 1975, Lady Caroline Waldegrave married William Waldegrave, former Conservative politician who served in the Cabinet from 1990 until he became a life peer in 1997. He is pictured here in London in 1994 | Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Who is Lady Caroline Waldegrave’s famous politician husband?

In 1975, Lady Caroline Waldegrave married William Waldegrave, former Conservative politician who served in the Cabinet from 1990 until he became a life peer in 1997. He is now known as Baron Waldegrave of North Hill. The couple have four children: Katie, Liza, Jamie and Harriet.