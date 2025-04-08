Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her experience with postpartum preeclampsia on her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

On her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan Markle spoke to Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble and both recounted their experiences with postpartum preeclampsia. Whitney Wolfe Heard said: “Can you believe we both had that, it’s so rare.”

Meghan Markle then repeated “So rare,” whilst Whitney Wolf Herd added “So scary,” which Meghan also repeated. Meghan Markle also said: “And you are still trying to juggle all these things and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly and in the quiet you are still trying to show up for people.” She also said: “Those things are huge medical scares.”

Whitney Wolfe Heard also said that “life or death, truly.” Whitney Wolfe Heard went on to say that “I will never forget that image of you after you had delivered Archie and the whole world was waiting for his debut.

Whitney Wolfe Heard then recounted her own experience after giving birth and said: “How is this woman doing this, putting on heels and debuting a child in this beautiful outfit in front of the entire world? I could barely face a doorbell delivery for take out food.”

Whitney Wolf Heard continued and said: “I was like, leave it down the street. Postpartum is so wild, it’s like a foot in one world and one foot in another and it’s a very confusing place to live in.”

Meghan Markle also said: “You have to layer in the fact that we both became mums in this pandemic, post pandemic culture.” She also explained that “I don’t leave the house to go to the office,” and explained that Princess Lilibet still naps.

The Duchess of Sussex also said: “I don’t want to miss those moments. I don’t want to miss pick-up if I don’t have to. I don’t want to miss drop-off and I think what I do love the most about having young kids in this chapter while I’m building is the perspective that it brings.

“Because you’re building something while your child is going through potty training…and both are just as important.”

When did Meghan Markle have postpartum preeclampsia?

Meghan Markle didn’t allude to when she had postpartum preeclampsia.

What is postpartum preeclampsia?

According to the website, the Preeclampsia Foundation, postpartum preeclampsia is “a serious condition related to high blood pressure. It can happen to any woman who just had a baby. It has most of the same features of preeclampsia or other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, without affecting the baby.”

What was Sofia Richie Grainge’s experience?

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sofia Richie opened up about her experience with postpartum preeclampsia and said: “I stayed in the hospital for two days. I went home and I blew up like a balloon. Quite literally, just swelled,” Sofia also said: “I felt very ill. … [M]y blood pressure was 165 over 103. It was postpartum preeclampsia.”

Sofia Richie also revealed that “So the hardest thing I ever had to do, I think literally was leave my daughter two days postpartum. It was horrendous. I actually hid in the closet and cried, and my poor husband was like, ‘I have to get you to the hospital because Dr. A.…is saying it’s just not safe. It’s not safe that you’re home.

“So I spent 24 hours in the hospital and it was really, really, really hard. I was on six to eight weeks of blood pressure medication, and that blood pressure medication really just takes life out of you. So I kind of felt like I had preeclampsia, the feeling, that sick feeling, for like six to eight weeks, which was really hard.”