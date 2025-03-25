If you are a fan of Meghan Markle’s ‘high-low' style, you can now purchase her fashion, jewellery and accessory recommendation via the ShopMy platform.

For those of you who are not familiar with the ShopMy platform, it describes itself on their website as a platform offering “a wide set of features for both creators and brands, reducing the friction required to find and work with the brands the creators genuinely love, not just those who will send them a paycheck.”

The founders of ShopMy are Harry Rein, Tiffany Lopinsky, and Christopher Tinsley. In a Q & A on LinkedIn , when asked, what inspired them to start ShopMy, they replied: “We launched ShopMy in 2020 after noticing creators were sharing product recommendations on social media but lacking efficient ways to monetize their content. Many were linking directly to brand websites without affiliate tracking, essentially driving sales without earning their fair share. We started by building a simple tool to help creators better monetize their recommendations through custom shopping pages.”

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who has 2.6 million followers on her Instagram account, Meghan, shared a link to her digital shop on ShopMy on her Instagram stories. She wrote: “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio,” followed by a red heart emoji.

If you click on the link in Meghan Markle’s bio, you are taken to her ShopMy page, the profile for her online shop, reads: “A handpicked cand curated collection of the things I love- I hope you enjoy them.” The Duchess of Sussex also added the line, “Please note, some products may contain commissionable links.”

On Meghan Markle’s ShopMy page, she shares some of her ‘favourite’ things, which include a white T-shirt from Bleu salt that cots £100, The Happiness Retreat Necklace, $495 available from Maya Brenner, a Cymi Mini Edition Textured Camel bag, $490, available from Polène and a Nicole Linen dress, $324.00, Velvet X Cleo.

How much will Meghan Markle earn from her online site?

Money and Business coach Maddy Alexander-Grout told the Mail Online that “She could potentially earn millions from this and is probably earning a commission on every sale she makes.” She also said: “She is going to make a fair amount based on what the clothes are worth. If she gets say 15% off a shirt that's £128, she will be making £19.20. She will be selling thousands of those and could be making at least £19k from one linen shirt.”