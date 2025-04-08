Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Only hours before King Charles and Queen Camilla departed for Italy for their state visit, Prince Harry arrived in the UK.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK and has been pictured arriving at the High Court in London. He is flown over from his home in Montecito for a legal battle over the security protection he gets while in the UK. Prince Harry is being represented by his barrister Shaheed Fatima KC.

The BBC reported that “The application for a judicial review - a challenge in the High Court against the decision of a public body or government department - was filed in September 2021.

“Since then he's (Prince Harry) been given the go ahead to challenge the Home Office, which has been heard in court (and lost).

“Harry then attempted to appeal the judge's decision (and was refused) - but finally, in May last year, he was given permission to make his case in the Court of Appeal, where we are today.”

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex makes a 'V' peace sign as he walks with security upon arrival at the the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London, on April 8, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Did Prince Harry manage to see his father King Charles?

Although Prince Harry is in the UK for dismissal of the Home Office security case, the only thing it would seem anyone is interested in is if the Duke of Sussex managed to speak to or see his father King Charles before he departed on a state visit to Italy with Queen Camilla.

The moment Prince Harry arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice, he was asked by a reporter the question: “Did you speak to your dad?” Prince Harry did not answer the question.

Although Prince Harry did not answer the question, it is unlikely that he would have been able to have seen his father King Charles before he departed to Italy, however this is not to say that the father and son did not have a phone conversation.

When did Prince Harry last see his father King Charles?

After his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, he saw him in February of that year. When Prince Harry flew back to the UK to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games in May 2024, he did not see his father as King Charles had a “full programme.” A spokesperson for Prince Harry said: "The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”