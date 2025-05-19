As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary today, I am sure they will look back at their wedding in Windsor on May 19, 2018 and reflect on how much has changed in their lives. Compared to their wedding of senior royals and that of Prince Harry’s brother Prince William to the then Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was very different.
First of all, the invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding were different to those sent out to guests of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nuptials. The dress code for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was Uniform, Morning Coat, or Lounge Suit, female guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding were given a dress code, which was Day Dress with Hat.
The reason why female guests at Meghan and Harry’s wedding might have been given this dress code is that a lot of guests were coming from the States and they would not have been familiar with either royal weddings or British weddings.
Meghan and Harry also had around 600 guests compared to around 1,900 guests who attended the now Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding. Meghan and Harry also chose to have the Kingdom Choir, a gospel choir perform at their nuptials, Meghan’s friend and tennis legend Serena Williams said that it was "courageous" for the royals to allow the choir to appear and represent Meghan's heritage.”
Over the years, there have been many photos that have represented milestone moments in Meghan and Harry’s marriage. NationalWorld takes a look at photos from their wedding and seismic occasions.