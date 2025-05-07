Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Piers Morgan has called out Brooklyn Beckham on social media and compared him to Prince Harry.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piers Morgan has taken to X to call out Brooklyn Beckham and wrote: “Brooklyn Beckham competing with Prince Harry for the Worst Son of the Year award. What a pair of spectacularly ungrateful, woefully entitled wretches.” It would seem that whilst some are in agreement with Piers on social media and one fan wrote: “He is right,” and another said: “Brooklyn has his own life to live and if he wants to make his own way in life let the lad do it and good luck to him and the wife.”

At first glance, it would seem that Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham have nothing in common and can’t be compared. However, the obvious similarity is that both Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham appear to be currently estranged from their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Harry has often been called the ‘spare’ to Prince William and whilst Brooklyn Beckham has never been labeled in such a way, he has been criticised over the years for not having the same success when it comes to his career as his parents.

Beckham family feud: Is Brooklyn Beckham like Prince Harry, could he release a memoir like Spare? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham spoke about the criticism he has received to BuzzFeedNews and said: “I think people are always going to say rubbish, I’ve kind of gotten to that point where I’m going to get it forever and that’s totally fine.” When it comes to the online taunting, he also revealed that “I’m able to rise above it a little bit… I do see that kind of stuff, but it doesn’t really bother me.”

Although Brooklyn Beckham has said that the criticism “doesn’t really bother me,” he must have found it difficult. He also has to contend with being released from Arsenal as a teenager and being unable to emulate his father when it comes to his footballing career.

In 2022 Brooklyn Beckham told Variety that “My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally 2.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry also spoke about living in the shadow of his brother Prince William and wrote “I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced thereafter."

Brooklyn appears to enjoy a good relationship with his wife Nicola’s parents Nelson and Claudia in the same way that Prince Harry gets on well with his wife Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. Doria revealed that when she first met Prince Harry, she said: "He was 6 '1, a handsome man with red hair, really great manners. He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was the one."

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement interview, Prince Harry referred to Doria Ragland as “amazing.” Doria who lives close to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, plays a big part in their lives and is a regular visitor to their home.

At the time of writing, there has been no indication that Brooklyn Beckham will release a memoir like Spare.