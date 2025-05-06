Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to reports, Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola were due to attend the Met Gala 2025, but pulled out due to ongoing family drama.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations are now over, unfortunately for David and his wife Victoria, the thing that everyone is talking about is the alleged ongoing family drama between Brooklyn Beckham, his wife Nicola and the rest of the Beckham family. The Sun reported that “Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have pulled out of tonight’s Met Gala following the fallout with his family.

“The Sun understands they cancelled their plans to attend at the weekend, as they planned to stay in London to attend David’s star-studded 50th birthday party.”

However, Brooklyn and Nicola were not present at David’s 50th birthday and they did not wish him a happy birthday on their social media. Instead, the last post Nicola Peltz posted on Instagram was about her late grandmothers, she wrote: “In life we have core memories and this is one of my most favorite days i’ve ever lived. they were my best friends, there wasn’t a day i wasn’t with them. to my naunni and my gina i can’t fathom the thought of not being able to hug you or hear your laugh right now - i just miss you both so much.

She also wrote “The farther i get from the day you left earth scares me because i feel like i get farther from you. i remember this day so clearly, i got us all matching dior fancy sneakers and i was so proud to match you both this whole summer. the kentucky derby is today and i will never forget watching it on tv with you both every year.

“!i love you both more than anything and think of you every second. i hope you’re together right now looking after me and i hope i see you soon. to my forever soulmates i more than love you because the word love doesn’t touch how you have made me feel growing up. i felt more than loved and that is what i feel for you both, more than love.”

In response to Nicola’s Instagram post, one fan wrote: “I bet Brooklyn wishes he could create more memories with his family. When is the last time you worked?,” whilst another wrote: “I’m sure your husband has core loving memories with his family growing up too.”

Six days ago, Brooklyn Beckham posted a photograph of him and Nicola on Instagram and captioned it “👩‍❤️‍👨xx,” In response to this post, one fan wrote: “I remember when she was pregnant with him. Then had him. They adored him. Im sure they still do. Who knows what has happened but I feel bad for David and Victoria, any parent, where a son or daughter pulls away, is in searing pain. All the love and care they put into him all of his life and it’s all disregarded in a heartbeat. Shame on you Brooklyn Beckham.”

Beckham family feud explained

The feud between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz with the Beckham family is reportedly because Brooklyn once dated Romeo’s now girlfriend Kim Turnbull. In 2017, Kim Turnbull was dating Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco Ritchie. However, Brooklyn Beckham was also spotted out for lunch with her in the same year, but this may simply be because they were ‘friends.’

Kim Turnbull is the granddaughter of celebrated Scottish artist William Turnbull who was known for figurative and minimalist sculpture, as well as abstract painting. Kim is a model and DJ.

According to reports, there are suggestions that the Beckham family feud goes further back to 2022 when Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham. Page Six reported that “Things have never been the same, we’re told, since the Peltz-Beckhams’ now-infamous Palm Beach wedding in April 2022, when Nicola failed to wear a wedding gown by Victoria, as originally planned.”

How rich is NIcola’s father Nelson Peltz compared to David Beckham?

Nicola Peltz is very close to her parents, dad Nelson Peltz and Claudia. According to Forbes, Nelson Peltz has a net worth of $1.6 billion whereas David Beckham has a net worth of around $450 million.