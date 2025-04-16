Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Beckham is turning 50 on May 2, but Victoria Beckham will celebrate her 51st birthday on April 17.

Although David Beckham is not yet 50, he celebrates his birthday on May 2, he has already started his pre-birthday celebrations. He and Victoria Beckham and their children, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham celebrated with a host of the couple’s famous friends earlier this month at a black-tie party in Miami.

Romeo Beckham was joined by his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, Cruz Beckham was with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, but Victoria and David Beckham’s older son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were not present. At the time, there was speculation that Brooklyn was not there as he had fallen out with Romeo because of Kim Turnbull (there were rumours that Brooklyn had once dated Kim).

However, Cruz Beckham appeared to quash rumours of a romance between Brooklyn and Kim when a fan put in the comment section of a post of Romeo and Kim together, “It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool," Cruz said: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

As David Beckham turns 50 this May, how will Victoria Beckham celebrate her 51st birthday? Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Despite the alleged ‘family feud’ David Beckham seems undeterred by continuing his birthday celebrations. Only today, he and Victoria Beckham shared a David Beckham Unicef video where he talks about how his 50th birthday has “made me reflect on the opportunities I have had and the experiences that have truly shaped me.”

David Beckham has launched a Unicef fundraiser ahead of his 50th birthday and went on to say in the video that “We are witnessing a global funding crisis where the most vulnerable children are suffering the most and urgently need our help. Please support my birthday fundraiser.”

He goes on to say that “So if you, like me, believe that every child should have the chance to achieve their full potential, please click the link in my bio to donate. Whatever you can give will make a difference to children’s lives.

“Every child deserves the chance to dream. Together, we can help to make those dreams a reality.”

How will Victoria Beckham celebrate turning 51?

Although Victoria Beckham is turning 51 and it is not a milestone birthday, she and David and their family will undoubtedly be celebrating in style and David, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz will likely share birthday messages in honour of their mother on social media.

How did Victoria Beckham celebrate turning 50?

For her 50th birthday, Victoria and David Beckham celebrated by throwing a lavish party at Oswald’s in London. Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmates Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown all attended, as did the likes of Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria.