Melanie C, who was known as Sporty Spice, is fuelling rumours that the band could reunite in the near future.

Melanie C revealed that plans could be afoot for a Spice Girls reunion to mark the 20th anniversary of their 1996 hit single, ‘Wannabe.’ Melanie C told Rebecca Judd that “There has to be something befitting of 30 years since ‘Wannabe’.

Melanie C also said: "Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. We all feel like that, but we now are getting together because we know if we're going to do anything, we have to start planning things to get things right.

"We have to start making the plans right now and putting them into action. So fingers crossed."

LONDON - 1995: The Spice Girls L to R Geri Halliwell, Victoria Adams, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm at the Brit Awards. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Last year, Melanie C also spoke about how keen she was to reunite with her bandmates and when she appeared on the ‘Sidetracked podcast,’ she said: "I’d love to get back on stage with the girls but everybody wants to do something a little bit different or in a different way, so it’s just trying to get everyone on the same page at the same time."

Melanie C also seems keen on a Spice Girls tour and when she was asked about it, she said: "You’re talking to the wrong one. I’d be there next week."

Fans of the Spice Girls have been keen on Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie B (Scary Spice) reuniting for years. The band gave a performance of their hit ‘Stop’ at Victoria Beckham’s 50th celebration in London last year.

David Beckham seemed to shut down rumours of the band reuniting at the time and said: "Unfortunately, that's not happening." When making reference to the band performing at his wife’s 50th, he said: “Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on."