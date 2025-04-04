Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Beckham recently held an early celebration for his 50th birthday but his oldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were not in attendance.

David Beckham doesn’t turn 50 until May 2, but he is obviously keen to kick off the birthday celebrations as early as possible. He and Victoria Beckham recently hosted a star studded party at the exclusive Italian restaurant Cipriani in Miami.

As expected, there were plenty of A-list stars and footballers at the black-tie event. Supermodel Cindy Crawford was there with husband Rande Gerber, as was basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, American football star Tom Brady and Justin Theroux.

When it comes to footballers, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who play for his Inter Miami team in Florida, made sure they showed their support for David Beckham by attending the party.

Victoria Beckham was of course by her husband David Beckham’s side for his early 50th birthday celebration. Romeo Beckham also attended with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, Cruz Beckham brought his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, and youngest daughter Harper was also there.

Are David Beckham’s sons not speaking, did Brooklyn go out with Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull? Romeo Beckham (L), Cruz Beckham (C) and thier borther Brooklyn Beckham poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the Premiere of "Beckham" in London on October 3, 2023. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

However, there were two noticeable absentees, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Why? Well according to reports, Brooklyn and Romeo, who were once thought to be close, are reportedly not speaking.

TMZ has reported that “Sources connected to the family tell TMZ … Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are not on speaking terms because Romeo is dating Kim Turnbull.

“We're told Kim had a romantic connection with Brooklyn several years ago, but that's all water under the bridge.

“Of course, Brooklyn is happily married to Nicola Peltz now, and our sources say the issue at hand is the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

Last month, the Beckham family were in Paris to support Victoria Beckham’s fashion show but Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were not there, and it is thought this might have been to do with Kim Turnbull’s presence.

Romeo Beckham is clearly very smitten with Kim Turnbull and posted a photograph of him and Kim taken at his father David Beckham’s party. One fan wrote: “Damn.. this guy loves his girl so much. All he does is post her,” whilst another wrote: “Just missing Brooklyn lovely photo.”

In response to the “Just missing Brooklyn” comment, one person replied and said: “no more Brooklyn until this guy change a new gf” followed by a crying face emoji.

When did Brooklyn Beckham and Kim Turnbull ‘date’?

In 2017, Kim Turnbull was dating Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco Ritchie. However, Brooklyn Beckham was also spotted out for lunch with her in the same year, but this may simply be because they were ‘friends.’

Kim Turnbull is the granddaughter of celebrated Scottish artist William Turnbull who was known for figurative and minimalist sculpture, as well as abstract painting. Kim is a model and DJ.