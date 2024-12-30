Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Beckham has raked in more than £28m in a year where his Netflix documentary really helped line his pockets.

Freshly filed accounts revealed that his business enterprises saw profits more than double last year.

David Beckham Brands - which is 55 per cent owned by US consumer giant Authentic Brands Group and 45 per cent by the former England captain - saw sales improve in 2023. DRBJ Holdings, the holding company combining all his brands, recorded turnover of $91.2m (£72.3m) for the year, up two per cent on the previous year.

The group includes David Beckham Ventures Limited which comprises the majority of his brand partnership and licensing revenues, his Studio 99 media production outfit and his Seven Global LLP business. It reported that David Beckham Ventures Limited saw profits grow by 17.9 per cent amid the continued growth of his partnership with Authentic Brands.

David Beckham at the Boss fashion show. | Getty Images

Studio 99 Group saw revenues grow to $15m (£11.9m) as it benefitted from the production and release of the Beckham documentary series for Netflix in October last year. The studio will also produce a new Victoria Beckham documentary series for Netflix, which was announced in August.

DRBJ Holdings revealed that overall pre-tax profits leapt to $36.2 (£28.7m) from $16.2 (£12.8m) the previous year. The business paid out significant dividends as a result, with the accounts revealing that $28.5m (£22.6m) of dividends were paid to shareholders over the year.

It has since paid out a further $51m (£40.5m) of dividends. It is understood that these dividends were shared out evenly based on ownership, meaning that David Beckham was handed around $36m (£28.6m).

According to reports, this year’s successes mean that David Beckham’s net worth now stands at around $450m (£357.9m).

The latest accounts mean David and Victoria Beckham’s overall business enterprises made more than £160m of sales last year. In August, Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business shrugged off the wider downturn in the luxury sector as sales jumped by 52 per cent to £89.1m for 2023, as it also reduced losses.