Manchester United legend photographed in Cheshire fish and chip shop as he poses for selfies with fans
It’s not ever day that you bump into a football legend on the street, so imagine people’s surprise when they came across one at a random chippy. In fairness, it neighbours the city where the English midfielder became a household name.
That’s right, Manchester United and England legend, multi-millionaire and owner of MLS side Inter Miami, David Beckham, made an unexpected stop in the quiet village of Alderley Edge, much to the delight of locals. Beckham, a former England star, didn’t shy away from the attention and happily posed for selfies with fans while grabbing a quick meal at the chippy in this North West town.
One worker at the chip shop managed to snap a photo with Beckham as they both waited for their orders. The moment was later shared on Facebook by Cheshire-based building company, Urban Building Projects, who wrote: “When our plastering contractor, Coby, takes a break and casually bumps into David Beckham at the Alderley Edge chippy!”
In the photo, Beckham is seen dressed in a relaxed outfit, wearing a plain white T-shirt under a blue cardigan, with a simple blue cap completing his look.
Beckham played 265 games for Man United, before getting a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid in 2003. He also earned 115 caps for England, scoring 17 goals for his country in that time - including his iconic free kick against Greece in 2002.
It’s unknown exactly what Beckham ordered at the chippy - NationalWorld’s associate editor Marina Licht speculated that it could have been chips and gravy, while this reporter reckons the retired footballer is partial to a pea fritter.