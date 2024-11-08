One of the world’s most famous footballers made a surprise visit to a chip shop in Cheshire - and even stopped for photos with fans.

It’s not ever day that you bump into a football legend on the street, so imagine people’s surprise when they came across one at a random chippy. In fairness, it neighbours the city where the English midfielder became a household name.

That’s right, Manchester United and England legend, multi-millionaire and owner of MLS side Inter Miami, David Beckham, made an unexpected stop in the quiet village of Alderley Edge, much to the delight of locals. Beckham, a former England star, didn’t shy away from the attention and happily posed for selfies with fans while grabbing a quick meal at the chippy in this North West town.

One worker at the chip shop managed to snap a photo with Beckham as they both waited for their orders. The moment was later shared on Facebook by Cheshire-based building company, Urban Building Projects, who wrote: “When our plastering contractor, Coby, takes a break and casually bumps into David Beckham at the Alderley Edge chippy!”

In the photo, Beckham is seen dressed in a relaxed outfit, wearing a plain white T-shirt under a blue cardigan, with a simple blue cap completing his look.

Beckham played 265 games for Man United, before getting a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid in 2003. He also earned 115 caps for England, scoring 17 goals for his country in that time - including his iconic free kick against Greece in 2002.

It’s unknown exactly what Beckham ordered at the chippy - NationalWorld’s associate editor Marina Licht speculated that it could have been chips and gravy, while this reporter reckons the retired footballer is partial to a pea fritter.