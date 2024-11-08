Ruud van Nistelrooy will be Manchester United’s interim manager until Monday, November 11, when new boss Ruben Amorim arrives. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United’s interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be “frustrated” to be losing his spot in the dugout, an ex-player has said.

Since the departure of Erik ten Hag, assistant manager van Nistelrooy has stepped in as caretaked until new gaffer Ruben Amorim arrives on Monday (November 11). In that time, he has so far taken Manchester United on an unbeaten run, capped off with a 2-0 win against PAOK in the Europea League last night.

A former player for the Red Devils, van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford in July to serve as ten Hag’s assistant coach. But the 48-year-old’s future is now uncertain ahead of Amorim’s arrival, with the Portuguese manager bringing some of his own staff along with him.

Ex-teammate turned pundit, Paul Scholes, has now waded in with his thoughts on van Nistelrooy’s future, ahead of his final interim game against Leicester City on Sunday (November 10).

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win last night, Scholes said: “He just looks like a manager when you see him on the sidelines. That passion there. He even dresses like a manager.

"He looks like a manager. He speaks well, doesn't he? Nice and calm and relaxed. Goes about his business really, really well. I am pretty sure he must have the bug back to be a manager.

"When you have done it and been successful, as he was in Holland as well, going back to being an assistant, it must be quite difficult because you must be frustrated, and I asked him about it before the game.

“Because there are certain things he will want to do that you don't agree with the manager, and you can say it but it doesn't matter. The buck stops with the manager and I think Ruud, now, I don't know if he is going to stay, I don't know that and it will be up to the new man, the men at Ineos.

“I think he should be a manager, he just looks like he is made to be a manager to me. I don't think he should be anybody's, not a puppet, but I think he is better than an assistant manager. I think he should be a manager.”