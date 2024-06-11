David Beckham: Football star turns into Instagram gardening guru - as fans call for him to get his own show
David Beckham fans are calling for the footballer to get his own gardening show, after his good natured attempts to plant roses took social media by storm over the weekend.
Last year’s wildly popular Netflix documentary on the celebrity footballer, Beckham, shed some light into what he gets up to these days, since he retired from his illustrious 20-year career in 2013. Many where surprised at just how much he’d embraced a quiet life of gardening in the countryside, at he and wife Victoria’s farmhouse in the Cotswolds. But when it comes to fresh air and greenery, it seems the footballer’s career is only just getting started.
In a series of posts over the weekend, Beckham - decked out in a tweed cap with a beer - gave fans a look into his rose-planting journey, as he dug a hole alongside a fence to plant a pink ‘Queen of Sweden’ rose bush. He could be heard asking Victoria: “English shrub rose... shouldn’t it be English rose shrub?”
Beckham initially struggled to get the plant out of its container, but he got there in the end, tamping down the extra soil around the shrub’s roots. “By the way, that’s impressive,” he told his wife, before posing for a picture with his latest garden addition.
Fans couldn’t get enough in the comments section, with one posting: “David Beckham is the garden influencer we never knew we needed.” Another said: “Look how proud he is. I bet he will come out every morning to stare at it, just like the rest of us!”
He posted a follow up on Sunday, saying that after his “slightly amateur attempt” at planting his shrubs, he took the advice of some people who commented on his attempts to get his Queen of Sweden roses out of the box. “And guess what, they were right,” he added.
He then tried patting on the sides of another rose container to loosen the soil from the sides, before lifting it out in one go, asking: “Who knew?” He thanked his followers for the advice, before wishing them a happy Sunday, and saying, “isn’t it nice to be kind?”
His fans lapped it up, with one replying: “David Beckham gardening is my new favourite content on social media. Thank you for sharing, being positive, and making the world a better place.” Others have called for “gardener Dave” to get his own gardening show - saying they would be sure to tune in.
For followers, Beckham’s pivot to the green-fingered life will come as no surprise. Other recent posts have featured him meeting King Charles as he became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation. “As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature,” he wrote.
He also claimed that he and Charles shared beekeeping tips. Beckham’s unusual hobby was featured in last year’s documentary, where even professional beekeepers praised his impressive set-up, and “amazing looking” honey.
Other posts featured him seemingly taking joy in being followed around his garden by a colourful flock of chickens - past an impressive greenhouse and gardening plot set up - while another featured the footballer cooking up an al fresco dinner with a top-spec electric Ninja barbecue in his yard.
