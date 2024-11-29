Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are also reportedly ‘sleep divorced’ and the likes of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are said to be fans.

Mmm, ‘sleep divorced.’ What does it mean exactly? It means that rather than partners sharing the same bed at night, they are sleeping in separate rooms. Well you may immediately think a ‘sleep divorce’ could indicate a relationship is in trouble, that is not the case at all and in fact it could be the complete opposite.

According to the Sleep Foundation, a sleep divorce is “a practice more people are engaging in to improve their sleep and relationships. In a survey they carried out, the Sleep Foundation discovered the reasons couples choose to sleep in different rooms.

The reasons for sleeping in another room include reduced sleep interruption, improved sleep quality, increased time asleep, safety and an improved relationship, yes you did read that correctly!

Victoria and David Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk and Bette Middler and Martin von Haselberg are all reportedly 'sleep divorced'.' Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Celebrity couples who are reportedly ‘sleep divorced’

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham have never discussed the subject of sleep divorce but the Daily Mail reported that when they moved into their Cotswolds home, they submitted planning permission requesting “two distinct living quarters - of equal size - each with their own kitchen, bedrooms and a courtyard."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2019, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about her relationship with new husband Brad Falchuk, the couple had married the year before. She revealed that Brad slept at his own house when his kids were around and then spends four nights with her. She told The Sunday Times that “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

When Cameron Diaz appeared on the podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim’ hosted by Molly Sims and Emese Gormley, she discussed her marriage to Benji Madden and said: “We should normalize separate bedrooms.”

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,”

“And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg

Hollywood legend Bette Midler has been married to husband Martin von Haselberg since 1984 and when asked by Entertainment Tonight what the key to the success of their union was, she replied: “Separate bedrooms.”