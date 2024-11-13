Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The couple share two children together and reportedly broke up several months ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would seem that there is another celebrity couple who are heading for divorce, X-Men actor Ben Foster and his actress wife Laura Prepon, who starred in Orange Is The New Black. According to TMZ, “In the divorce docs obtained by TMZ ... Ben cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind his split with Laura -- and asked the court to enforce their prenuptial agreement from 2018. He noted September 9 as their date of separation.”

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster first met when they were teenagers and they started dating in 2016. Laura gave birth to daughter August the following year and the couple went on to marry in 2018. The pair welcomed their son in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

X-Men star Ben Foster and Orange Is The New Black actress Laura Prepon . They attended the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California | Getty Images for Critics Choice

When Laura Prepon married Ben Foster, she shared a black and white photo from their wedding on Instagram and wrote: “Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!”

In the lead up to her wedding, Laura Prepon told E! News that “We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about. It’s weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues. Our cast alone is like, 50 people!”

Actress Laura Prepon rose to fame in her role as Dona Pinciotti in the sitcom That ‘70s Show. She is also well known for playing the part of Alex Vause in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black. Laura made her film debut in Southlander and also starred in The Girl on the Train and The Hero.

Ben Foster began acting when he was a teenager and starred in the Disney Channel TV series Flash Forward. He had a recurring role in the TV series Six Feet Under and he has starred in movies such as X-Men: The Last Stand and Alpha Dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to People magazine, “Foster also requested the court to incorporate their "marital dissolution agreement and agreed parenting plan" into their final decree of divorce. When it comes to their attorney fees, the actor asked for each party to pay their own fees and divide any other court costs equally.”