The BBC star has revealed she has separated from her husband Phil after nine years of marriage. Hannah Fry, 40, split from Phil in 2022 and has reportedly found love again with new man Oli who she met on a dating app.

Hannah is a maths whizz and best known for being the TV presenter on The Secret Genius of Modern Life and The Future with Hannah Fry. She is also an author and radio presenter as well as being a Professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the UCL Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine the TV star explained that she met her new man on the dating app Hinge after she was banned for 'impersonating herself'. She told the publication: “I set up a whole new profile on a different mobile number to get around the ban.I think there's something quite amusing about the fact that I didn't commit identity fraud on their platform until they accused me of it.”

Hannah added: “I strongly suspect that relaunching as a 'new person' with a brand new sparkly profile did make a difference to the algorithm, which still puts you in 'buckets' with people who are a similar level of attractiveness to you. Put it this way, I wasn't getting to see men as good as Oli before being banned, and I met him almost immediately afterwards. I mean, correlation isn't causation, except sometimes it is!”

The maths professor - who has no relation to Stephen Fry - shares two children with her ex-husband who reportedly lives just three-doors away. The exes continue to co-parent their children together.

