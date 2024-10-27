Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Filmmaker Isabelle Thomas was found dead by the pool area after jumping from balcony of the Hotel Angelo in Los Angeles.

Hollywood movie producer Bradley Thomas and filmmaker Isabelle Thomas shared twin daughters, Poppy and Grace. According to reports, at the time of her death, Bradley Thomas was divorcing his wife and seeking custody of their children.

According to the Daily Mail, “In the months before her death, she was treated at a psychological facility and despite her husband filing for divorce the day after her 39th birthday, their relationship had seemingly not broken down and they still attended red carpet events together as late as January 2024.

“Legal documents uncovered show that Bradley employed famed divorce attorney Lance S Spiegel, who had represented Michael Jackson, Charlie Sheen and Brad Pitt.”

Brad Thomas is best known for his work as producer on the movie Killers of the Flower Moon and hits such as Dumb and Dumber and Shallow Hal. Isabelle was a documentary maker who also served on the UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board.

Just one month after Isabelle Thomas’s death, Bradley Thomas attended the 2024 Oscars alongside his mother Medea Thomas and his two adult children, Lucy and Charlie Thomas, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Hilary Matthews.

People magazine reported that “Online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office listed Isabelle's death as a suicide, with "multiple traumatic injuries" listed under causes. The Los Angeles Police Department previously told PEOPLE officers responded to the scene after reports of an incident at 1:20 p.m. local time on Jan. 29.”

Anyone affected by issues in this story can call the Samaritans anonymously on 116 123.