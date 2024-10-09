Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Chicago Fire star Dermot Mulroney took to his Instagram to share the news that his mum Ellen had passed away.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood actor Dermot Mulroney said: “Ellen Byrne Goen Mulroney - 07/16/32 - 09/03/24 Our mom, Michael’s beloved wife, small town Iowa girl, daughter of Don the town dentist and a little ragtime piano playing baker of a mom called Goey. An actress (with Gene Wilder! at U or Iowa and in Shakespeare repertory company at The Cleveland Playhouse for 2 seasons late 50s with Dom DeLouise! and June Squibb!). OG soccer-mom, den mother, orchestra mom, champion car-pooler, beach-goer, the best calendar-keeper and list-maker, 70s New Year’s party hostess, 50+ years sober AA🙏, den-mother, dog-lover, art-collector, theater-goer and patron of all arts - a lifelong Cape Codder. Ellen had more girl-friends than anyone I ever met. Great-grandmother to one (Lucy Ellen). GrammaGramps to 8. Mother to 4 incredible people…and me. You will be missed.”

The Chicago Fire star Dermot Mulroney took to his Instagram to share the news that his mum Ellen had passed away. | Getty Images

Following Dermot Mulroney’s tribute, many colleagues and fans sent their condolences and one said “ My heartfelt condolences from my family to yours. Words can never express enough. Just knowing the loving memories she leaves behind will get you through the hard times and comfort you,” whilst fellow actor Ryan Reynolds and owner of Wrexham AFC said: “Big condolences for your loss, Dermot. And a standing ovation to Ellen on a life well and fully lived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dermot Mulroney is married to Prima Apollinaare, who is a singer-songwriter. Although Dermot Mulroney is best known for being an actor in movies such as My Best Friend’s Wedding with Julia Roberts, he is also a professional cellist.

Dermot and Prima share two daughters together, Mabel Ray and Sally. Dermot Mulroney was previously married to actress Catherine Keener. According to People magazine, “Since 2017, Apollinaare has been releasing songs as a solo artist. She debuted the music video for her first single, ‘Sand Up for Love,’ on her YouTube channel in December of that year.”