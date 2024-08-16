Watch more of our videos on Shots!

American actress Blake Lively is starring in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively has been faced with online backlash from fans recently but what exactly is going on? Rumours of fall outs with the cast, awkward interviews, and now, fans claiming the actress is about to be cancelled. Has Hollywood's golden girl crown finally begun to slip?

Who is Blake Lively?

The actress, 36, is married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and the couple share four young children together. She rose to fame after starring in ‘The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’ (2005). But it was her role as Serena Van der Woodson in Gossip Girl that skyrocketed her career. The actress has since starred in several movies including Green Lantern, A Simple Favour and It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of "It Ends With Us" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

What is the ‘feud’ between Blake Lively and co-star Justin Baldoni?

Fans started speculating there was tension between the co-stars after noticing the pair weren’t photographed together at the New York premiere of the movie. The pair play the main love-interest in the new movie but haven't done any press together.

Not only that but then fans spotted Blake also unfollowed Justin on social media. There have also been rumours of on set clashes and allegations of fat shaming.

What is all the drama around the Blake Lively interview?

An awkward interview with Blake Lively and Journalist Kjersti Flaa has surfaced after the reporter described the sit down as “the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced”. Kjersti Flaa recently re-shared the video online and titled it "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job".

At the beginning of the interview Kjersti congratulated Blake on her “little bump” who was pregnant at the time. According to People a source explained the actress was annoyed by the rude comment.

But it seems the awkward interview wasn’t just a one off as the actress has been branded a ‘diva’ by fans online after another video interview surfaced. The actress appears to be triggered by a question during an interview with DP/30 in 2017.

Blake Lively fans are torn as the actress has portrayed the good girl of Hollywood with a happy wholesome family for many years but now it seems possible that the façade is fading.

