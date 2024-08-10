Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arthur Massey attended his first Wrexham AFC game at the age of seven in 1931 and his death was announced by his daughter Julie Birrell on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Julie Birrell said: “4/3/24 - 8/8/24. RIP Dad,” she shared a broken heart emoji and a photograph of her father. Wrexham AFC reposted Julie’s tweet on their X account and posted their own tribute which read: “Everybody at Wrexham AFC is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of life-long supporter Arthur Massey, aged 100.

“All our thoughts are with Arthur’s family and friends at this time. Forever a Wrexham supporter.”

Arthur Massey was a volunteer for the Royal British Legion’s annual poppy appeal and he met King Charles when he visited Wrexham in December 2022. When Arthur Massey celebrated his 100th birthday in March of this year, he was presented with a Wrexham shirt featuring the number ‘100.’

Welcome to Wrexham star Arthur Massey has died at 100. King Charles met him in 2022 | Getty Images

When King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Wrexham in 2022, they met Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and were in Wrexham to formally confer city status. As part of Queen Elizabeth 11’s Platinum Jubilee, it was one of eight places around the UK that became a city in summer 2022.

Arthur Massey appeared in the episode ‘Temporary’ in season three of the Disney+ show. Wrexham AFC’s co-owner Rob McElhenney, (the other co-owner is Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds) visited him at home for his 100th birthday. The pair shared a message which read: said: "What a beautiful man. Thank you for sharing him with the world.

"Love to your entire family."

Bryan Swarberg, a producer on the show: "Incredibly sorry for your loss.

"His was a life well lived. He was a great man.

"Love to you and the family."