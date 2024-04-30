Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have shared how “far in the red” they are after their Wrexham AFC takeover, with Reynolds emphasising they are “not in it to make money and goddamn it, we won’t”. The news comes after it was revealed they have purchased a stake in Mexican Club Necaxa.

The Deadpool and Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars bought Wrexham AFC in 2020 for £2 million, documenting the show’s success through the FX/Disney Plus series Welcome to Wrexham, with season three set to air this week.

Throughout their time at Wrexham, the club has seen two successive promotions to reach League One next season, with the Hollywood A-listers being widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city and promoting Welsh language and culture. Here’s everything they’ve said about how “in the red” they are.

What have Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said about Wrexham?

The Hollywood stars have opened up about their finances since buying Wrexham AFC in 2020 for a reported £2 million. According to an interview by The Mirror, Wrexham lost £5 million in the year of their National League promotion, while The R.R. McReynolds Company (owned by Reynolds and McElhenney) is owed just under £9million, up from £3.7 million the previous year.

Speaking about the finances, Reynolds joked: “Accountants don't really want to hear about the emotional investment.” With McElhenney asking: “You want to know, like how far in the red I am?”

He added: “It’s pretty significant. It’s true that in the beginning when we asked our advisors if this was a good economic investment, there was not one person that I can remember that was like, ‘Yes.’ It was more like, ‘Don’t’.”

Reynolds continued: “Run away, yeah. History has an unbelievable amount of examples of how this was not the best idea, but we’re not in it to make money and goddamn it, we won’t.”

Explaining: “I think we recognise how lucky we are that we can be in this position where it isn’t about making money or any of those things. I mean, you have to be in a pretty privileged spot to be able to do this, to begin with. But eventually, you know, as we climb up the leagues, we’re going to need outside help in order to sustain this club.”

He added: “One of our great mission statements and - this is something that is still a huge target - is to create a sustainable model for a sports club like this and allow it to support itself long after we’re dead and gone.”

Reynolds and McElhenney have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club, raising the profile of the city of Wrexham and promoting Welsh language and culture. Their takeover was officially completed in 2021, and series one of their hit show Welcome to Wrexham was released the following year.

When can I watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3?

The third season of Welcome to Wrexham will be available to watch in the UK on Disney Plus from Thursday, May 2. Both episodes one and two will be released at the same time, with the remaining episodes dropping on a weekly basis, with the finale expected to air on June 13.