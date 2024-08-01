Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to France’s audit office, the dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla that was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron cost €474,851 in total.

Included in the total cost, €166,193 was spent on catering and €42,515 on drinks. The state dinner took place in September last year in the Hall of Mirrors of the 17th century Versailles Palace and as well as being attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the likes of Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger and Arsene Wenger were also there.

According to the BBC, “in its annual report of the presidential accounts, the Cour des Comptes warned that higher spending on state receptions had contributed to leaving their budget €8.3m in the red.

“And it says the Elysée now needs to make "significant efforts... to restore and sustain the financial balance of the financial balance of the presidency."

As well as blue lobster, guests were treated to a sumptuous meal of Bresse French poultry with mushroom gratin, and a selection of French and English cheeses.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron and French president's wife Brigitte Macron arrive to attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, on September 20, 2023 in Versailles, France

In his toast delivered in French and English, King Charles said: “I cannot tell you how delighted my wife and I are to be with you this evening at the end of the first day of our first State Visit in France. If I may say so, it has been worth the wait! We are both enormously touched by the magnificent welcome that has been extended to us. France and the French people have shown us such remarkable warmth and kindness, and we are very grateful.

“Your generosity of spirit brings to mind how my family and I were so greatly moved by the tributes paid in France to my Mother, The late Queen, whose funeral took place one year ago yesterday. Mr. President, among the many profoundly moving gestures here, the flying of the Union flag at the Elysée was particularly poignant. Your words, at that time, meant a great deal to us too. You said that she had touched your hearts - and it was she who held France in the greatest affection, as, of course, did my grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.”

For the state banquet, Queen Camilla wore a midnight blue Dior dress, specially designed for her by the fashion house's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Brigitte Macron, the wife of Emmanuel Macron, wore a dress in the same hue by Louis Vuitton.