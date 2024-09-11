The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy chose a completely sheer lingerie inspired Victoria Beckham dress for The Perfect Couple premiere and despite some predicting the dress will become a cult favourite, why I am not a fan…

I spent a lot of my childhood watching Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn movies such as High Society and Sabrina Fair and in my opinion, a lot of today’s Hollywood stars (not all of them) lack the elegance of their yesteryear counterparts.

Please don’t try and tell me that in 2024 it is now ‘stylish’ to attend red carpet events in sheer or completely sheer dresses or outfits as I 100% don’t concur. I am not sure I can even lay the blame completely on the shoulders of the celebrities as it is their stylists who choose their outfits the majority of the time.

Victoria Beckham was clearly very proud that her sheer dress was chosen by actress Meghann Fahy for the Netflix drama, The Perfect Couple (starring Nicole Kidman) and shared an image of her wearing it on her Instagram story with the caption: American actress @meghannfahy wears #vbss25 to the Perfect Couple in Los Angeles.”

I think Meghann Fahy's Victoria Beckham dress for The Perfect Couple premiere was the antithesis of chic | Getty Images

Although some in the fashion press have described the dress as a ‘daring fashion creation’ that could be set to become a ‘cult favourite,’ I couldn’t disagree more. In my opinion, sheer dresses, when they are that sheer, should neither become ‘cult favourites’ or be described as ‘daring’

When I look at Meghann Fahy in the Victoria Beckham sheer dress, I of course see a beautiful actress with an incredible figure, but do we need to see almost everything on display? Wouldn’t the dress have been far more alluring and elegant if some of it had been sheer rather than practically all of it?

One of my favourite all time fashion quotes is by the late Yves Saint Laurent who said: "Fashions fade, style is eternal.” I wish celebrities would have the confidence to challenge their stylists when they are presenting with a series of sheer dresses to wear to a red carpet event and ask them, ‘could we choose something more elegant and timeless instead?’