Victoria Beckham is set to star in her own documentary following the success of husband David Beckham's Netflix series. Posh Spice has reportedly landed a huge deal with Netflix for a tell-all documentary about her rise from Spice Girl to Fashion Designer. The Netflix series will follow her journey as she prepares for her Paris Fashion Week show next year.

Victoria Beckham, 50, and Netflix will be hoping to see the same amount of success that her husband David’s ‘Beckham’ received. The documentary which was released in October has received five Emmy nominations and a TV BAFTA nomination. The four-part series also saw over 3,813,100 fans tune in to the first episode according to Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB).

The Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary - which I’m predicting will be called ‘Victoria’ but secretly hoping it will be named ‘ The Rise of Posh Spice’ will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how she prepares and plans her fashion week show. Although ‘Beckham’ was mainly focused on her husband, the couple did share a lot about the early days of their relationship.

The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary but we will have to see if they share any more secrets about their relationship. Hopefully it will give a real insight into her life as a popstar and becoming a mother - as well as a fashion designer - and not a self indulgent project, which I fear it will be.

Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week show saw her husband, David, and children, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper, sitting on the front row with Vogue Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour, and fashionably late Kim Kardashian, as well as Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Victoria’s bestie actress Eva Longoria.

The fashion designer launched her own fashion label in 2008. It took years for the fashion elite to take her move from popstar to ‘wannbe’ fashion designer seriously. The company has had a few ups and downs over the years with hubby reportedly bailing her out and saving the company from going bust on a few occasions.

But in 2023 after 15 years the Victoria Beckham brand finally made profit - although it wasn't actually her fashion clothing line that helped the company. It was thanks to the fashion designers must-have Chain Pouch Bag In Black Leather £890.00 and the launch of her Victoria Beckham Beauty line that seems to have saved the company.