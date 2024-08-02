Brooklyn Beckham has been rushed to hospital and thanked his wife Nicola for her support | Getty Images

The oldest son of Victoria and David Beckham has shared a photograph of himself in a hospital gown on Instagram.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans have been quick to share their reaction to Brooklyn Beckham revealing that he is in hospital. Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram and said: “Broke my shoulder but all good cause I have @nicolapeltzbeckham to look after me xx love you babe.” In response to their photograph, one fan said: “omg, I hope Brooklyn that you have a good recover,”whilst another said: “Speedy recovery, very debilitating having such an injury,” followed by a crying face emoji.

At the time of writing, Brooklyn’s parents Victoria and David have yet to comment, and neither has his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. Nicola and Brooklyn are still coming to terms with the recent loss of their dog Nala and recently shared a message on Instagram where she wrote: “I am truly still in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last month on what should have been a routine grooming session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy. I can’t bear it. I’m outraged to hear how common stories like Nala’s are.

“We need to do better and change the laws to better protect fur babies and the loving owners who care for them. Our pets are our chosen family. I’ve dedicated most of my lifes to saving lives and I can’t in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families. I will work for changes and laws to help make sure no one else has to experience this heartbreak. I will always use my voice to protect our innocent babies.”