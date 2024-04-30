Brooklyn Beckham sets the world alight by filming himself making a burger: "McDonald's are hiring"
Nepo baby and aspiring Michelin-star chef Brooklyn Beckham has been showing off his culinary talents online, by cooking a burger.
While father David Beckham sits at the helm of football club Inter Miami, Brooklyn, 25, would be a perfect fit as the manager of a Burger King instead, as he put together a burger and chips with four ingredients - meat, cheese, onion and potato. The video was posted online as part of an advertisement deal with Chosen Foods - but while Brooklyn’s efforts seemed innocent enough, he ended up being grilled by followers in his comments section.
In the video, he said: “Today I'm making a Flying Dutchman. You first start off with grounding your meat, then we cut up some potatoes. Next up is the onion. Two similar sizes so it can be replaced by the bun.”
As part of his recipe, the son of David and Victoria used avocado oil - which costs £21 per bottle - to fry some chips, before adding salt and plating up his masterpiece. Viewers were quick to comment on his sponsored post, praising him for cooking something that could probably be made by an eight-year-old.
One said: “He could get a job at McDonald's” while another highlighted that “You just made burger and chips”. One commenter had a moment of introspection when they added: “What has life come to - I’m watching Brooklyn Beckham try to cook a burger.”
