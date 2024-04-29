Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mel B is reportedly the second celebrity to sign up for Holly Willoughby’s new Netflix show - and the discomfort of the survival series will be offset by a huge paycheck at the end.

The Spice Girls star, 48, is believed the taking part in the first series of Netflix’s Bear Hunt, a reality programme fronted by the ex-This Morning host and survival expert Bear Grylls. It’s thought that the singer will be collecting a “six-figure sum” for her appearance on the show. The rumours began amid reports that Mel has flown to Costa Rica, where the show is going to be filmed.

Bear Hunt, which has a total budget of over £10m, is slated for release on the streaming platform in 2025. Fellow pop star Jesy Nelson is also rumoured to be taking part in the show, with Willoughby herself also collecting a £1m payday for the show. It rather begs the question - once everyone’s been paid, how much of the budget will be left for the show itself?

According to The Sun, Mel told friends that she had signed up for the show to pay for her wedding, as she plans to elope with boyfriend Rory McPhee, 36. She is reportedly planning for the wedding to be held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. She announced her engagement to McPhee back in 2022, and is able to wed at the cathedral due to her MBE.

She said: “As I have an MBE, I am allowed to marry at St Paul's. They only do a small number of weddings a year so we are on the waiting list. They [Spice Girls] won’t be bridesmaids though, we are all too old.”