David Beckham marked his 50th birthday with a star-studded celebration in London, but it was the noticeable absence of his eldest son, Brooklyn, that drew attention.

While Beckham was joined by his wife Victoria and children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper at the black-and-white-themed celebration at Core restaurant in Kensington on Saturday night, Brooklyn was not in attendance. According to multiple sources, the reason for his absence is a reported feud with his younger brother, Romeo.

A source told The Sun: “David is heartbroken but putting a brave face on it. Tonight is all about celebration and love, and he is swimming in it. Brooklyn actually informed his parents a while ago that he and his wife, Nicola, would not be attending but, of course, David and Victoria desperately hoped he would change his mind.”

“It’s a dagger to the heart that he hasn’t attended a single one of David’s 50th celebrations—and hurts the whole family including the grandparents and siblings. Brooklyn is a really sweet boy and everyone loves him dearly. They just hope things can be patched up soon. In the meantime, everyone around David are doing all they can to give him a magical evening to remember.”

What didn’t Brooklyn attend the birthday party?

According to a report from TMZ, tensions between Brooklyn and Romeo have escalated in recent months over Romeo’s new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull who reportedly had a brief romance with Brooklyn before entering her current relationship. Sources close to the family claim the feud is not driven by jealousy, but rather Brooklyn’s alleged concern about Turnbull’s intentions.

Despite the family rift, the evening remained festive with a guest list that included a host of A-list celebrities. Tom Cruise arrived via a side entrance, while Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Guy and Jacqui Ritchie, and Dave Gardner and Jessica Clarke were also spotted entering the venue. Former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville was also in attendance.

The private dinner featured a specially prepared three-course menu by chef Clare Smyth, with florists delivering white and pink peonies and green foliage earlier in the day to decorate the venue.

This was Beckham’s second major birthday celebration. In March, he hosted a lavish black-tie event at Cipriani Downtown Miami, attended by Lionel Messi, Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, and Longoria, among others. Brooklyn and Nicola were also absent from that party.

Romeo went official with Turnbull in November. Previously, he was in a long-term relationship with model Mia Regan, who he dated for five years. They split in February 2024. There were also reports of Romeo dating photographer Gray Sorrenti before Turnbull.

Brooklyn married American actress Nicola Peltz on April 9, 2022 after confirming their relationship on Instagram in January 2020.

Kim Turnbull is a British model and DJ. She is also the daughter of Alex Turnbull, a DJ and founder of Ronin Records, according to Hello Magazine.