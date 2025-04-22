Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of his hit Netflix documentary series, David Beckham is stepping back in front of the camera.

The legendary English ex-footballer is set to launch a brand new football chat show on Paramount+. Beckham & Friends will air live from London, with the first two episodes set to take place during the Champions League semi-finals between Inter Milan and Barcelona, and Arsenal and PSG on May 6 and 7.

Beckham’s new move come after the success of his Netflix documentary series, which aired on the streaming site in 2023. The 49-year-old told CBS Golazo: “I’m really looking forward to turning up with a few mates, a few glasses of wine, watching the game and great conversation.”

David Beckham is set to launch his own football chat show ahead of the Champions League semi-finals. | Getty Images

Fans will be hoping that Golden Balls is able to rope in some of his famous friends to join him on the show. Thierry Henry has already been spotted chatting to the star on the set during rehearsals for the new show.

A source told The Sun: “It is a huge deal for the channel and shows just how big David is in America. He has become a global icon. Both sides are winners.

“It is a big money deal but will raise his profile even higher in America.

“It will also bring a lot of viewers in. David has shown with his Netflix docs that he is comfortable in front of the camera but this will see him live and unedited. It will make for great television.”

Beckham will travel to Germany to attend the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich. However, he has remained quiet over any plans he may have for the huge sporting event.