Legendary Argentinian goalkeeper Hugo Gatti has died aged 80 after he reportedly suffered complications following surgery.

The footballer, nicknamed El Loco or "The Madman" for his outspoken character and eccentric play style, has died. He made more than 350 appearances for Argentinian giants Boca Juniors in an illustrious career.

It comes just weeks after it was reported Gatti was in intensive care after contracting pneumonia, following surgery undertaken on his hip. The star was operated on after injuring himself in a fall while walking his dog.

He passed away on Sunday (20 April) after more than a month in hospital, sources confirmed to La Nacion. Gatti is credited as one of the first goalkeepers to wear gloves and made 18 appearances for the Argentinian national team.

He was also part of the squad that travelled to England to compete at the 1966 World Cup. The iconic goalkeeper played for both River Plate and Boca Juniors in Argentina after turning professional with Buenos Aires club Atlanta.

He holds the record for the most appearances in the Argentine league ever, with 765 games played. Gatti was also credited as being one of the first keepers to regularly leave his penalty area.

It comes less than a year after the goalkeeper lost his wife of more than 50 years, Nacha Nodar. They had married in 1977 and had two children.

One of their kids, Lucas, went on to play as a midfielder for Argentinos Juniors, Dundee, and Badajoz. Lucas was appointed U23 manager at League Two side Bromley after hanging up his boots in 2022. The 47-year-old coach also managed Serie D side Olbia in Italy for a month last year.