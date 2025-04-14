Heartbroken dad pays tribute as footballer, 21, dies after collision with goalkeeper

21-year-old footballer Helar Gonzales Altamirano died after colliding with Defensor Nueva Cajamarca's goalkeeper in the Copa Peru. | Naranjos Primero Npm

A footballer has died after a collision during a match rendered him unconscious, reports have confirmed.

Emotional tributes have been paid to a fotballer in Peru, who was rushed to hospital after colliding with the opposition goalkeeper.

Helar Gonzales Altamirano was playing for Real Titan Nc in the Copa Peru, as the team faced off against Defensor Nueva Cajamarca. In the 71st minute of the game, the 21-year-old forward chased down a loose ball from the midfield and was through on goal when he collided with Defensor’s goalie.

Altamirano landed motionless on the ground after the incident, and play was halted while he received medical treatment. He was stretchered off and rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Fighting back tears as he spoke to local TV media, Altamirano’s father Jose said: “I would like to thank everyone for their support with this terrible pain that we’re experiencing.

“Helar wanted to be a great footballer from a very young age and was always talking about going as far in the sport as he could. I know his team are going to dedicate all their future achievements to him.”

A spokesperson for Real Titan Nc said: “Rest in peace friend. We will remember you for your love of football and your family. You leave us with great pain.

“Great strength to your family at this difficult time. They are not alone because Titan is with them and the football family is with them.”