Tributes have been paid to a top-flight footballer who died en route to hospital.

Liberian footballer Amara Kamara was on his way to a hospital in Ghana when he died. Kamara, 17, was heading to hospital for surgery after suffering an injury during a match.

The teenager had been diagnosed with a spinal cord injury, according to local media reports. He collapsed moments after scoring for Blackman Warriors FC during their 3-3 draw with Bea Mountains.

Hospitals in Liberia were not equipped to deal with his injury, meaning he had to be transferred to Ghana for treatment.

George Elliot, club secretary for Blackman Warriors, said: “It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved player, Amara Kamara, who tragically departed from us in Ivory Coast while being transported to Ghana for advanced medical care.

“Kamara was not just a player but a family member, a role model, and an embodiment of the Blackman Warriors spirit. His dedication to the club and his love for the game inspired us all. His loss leaves a void that will never be filled.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, teammates, friends, and the entire Blackman Warriors community.”