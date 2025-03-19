Teenage footballer Adrianno Jeffery, 18, died on his way to hospital after falling ill during training. | Adobe Stock

A young footballer has died after falling ill during a training session, leaving his teammates and friends heartbroken.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Adrianno Jeffery, 18, was training at Christiana High in Manchester, Jamaica, when he told the coach he was feeling unwell. He was also a student at the eponymous school.

Originally from Glengoffe in St Catherine, Jeffery was boarding at the sixth-form college, according to reports. After telling his coach he wasn’t feeling well, his asthma pump was found and a nurse was called for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footballer was rushed to Percy Junor Hospital in nearby Spalding, but was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

Paying tribute, Senator Dana Morris Dixon said: “The entire education community is mourning the loss of this bright young student. His untimely passing is a devastating loss to his family, friends and school. Our hearts go out to them, and the ministry is committed to providing any support necessary during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, arrangements are being made for grief counselling to be offered to Jeffery’s team and classmates.