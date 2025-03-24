19-year-old footballer Yvann Martins has died in a car accident in Portugal. | UD Oliveirense

Tributes have been paid to a promising young footballer who died after a car accident in Portugal.

UD Oliveirense, a club in the Portuguese second division, has confirmed the death of 19-year-old star Yvann Martins. The footballer, who was playing for their under-19s squad, had moved from Champions League side BSC Young Boys last summer.

The left-winger had quickly established himself as a rising talent, having scored 12 goals in 39 games for Young Boys before moving to the Portuguese side on a free transfer.

According to Portuguese authorities, Martins was driving a BMW along the A41 near Porto at around 8am on Friday, March 21, when his vehicle overturned in the Tunnel do Covelo. Emergency services rushed to the area, but Martins was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for UD Oliveirense said: “It is with profound sadness and immense consternation that UD Oliveirense announces the tragic passing of Yvann Martins, a player on our under-19 team, who was a victim of a road accident this morning at the young age of 19.

“Yvann is gone too soon, leaving us all with the memory of an exemplary young man, on and off the field. In this moment of sorrow, the Football Training Department of UD Oliveirense sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Yvann.”

Commenting about the footballer’s death on Facebook, Nuno Mar saw Martins the day before his accident. He said: “I’m absolutely shocked - I was here yesterday in Aveiro in a training game with Beira Mar. I was with my son in physiotherapy.

“A big hug to all the family, especially to the parents - and to the entire team. Much strength to you all, may he rest in peace.”

Former club AFF-FFV added: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of our former player, Yvann Costa Martins. His talent, determination, and character will forever be etched in our memories.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Yvann, you will forever be a member of AFF-FFV family.”