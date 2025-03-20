Milos Kerkez could end up leaving Bournemouth this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth could suffer a double-whammy blow as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

The Cherries have been flying high for most of this season, but recently fell back to ninth in the Premier League after a couple of defeats. Fans had been hoping for a shot at European football next season, but their resolve is starting to wobble.

If they don’t secure some form of European football, there is a good chance that some of their top players will look to get it elsewhere. It’s practically a Bournemouth tradition at this point - turn a player into a superstar and then sell them off to a bigger club for a profit.

The likes of Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake, Arnaut Danjuma and most recently Dominic Solanke have all left for greener pastures over the past decade. Now, a defensive duo that have been tearing up the league could join their ranks in just a few months’ time.

According to the Liverpool Echo, 21-year-old left-back Milos Kerkez is highly regarded by Liverpool manager Arne Slot. The attacking Hungarian has often overlapped Semenyo on the left wing, creating chances and bagging five assists this season.

Now, it is understood that Kerkez has a £50m release clause in his contract. With ex-Bournemouth man Richard Hughes - who helped sign Kerkez - now at Anfield, the Reds are thought to be in first position to secure his signature this summer.

Argentinian left-back Julio Soler has already been signed by Bournemouth in the January transfer window, the way may have been paved for Kerkez’s exit. But he might not be the only defensive departure this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that centre-back Dean Huijsen has a £50m release clause, which activates this summer. The young marauder, 19, bombs up the pitch on the same side as Kerkez, overloading the left-hand side of the pitch as he helps out the midfield.

Young centre-back Dean Huijsen is also on many clubs’ shopping lists. | Getty Images

An imposing presence in the penalty area, Huijsen has racked up two goals this season - and had fans chuckling with his ‘chill guy’ celebration.

Posting on X, Romano said: “£50m release clause for Dean Huijsen revealed last month becomes active this summer. It’s valid for all clubs, no limits - and the movements around the defender have already started.”