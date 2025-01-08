AFC Bournemouth suffer double-injury blow that could dent hopes of European football

AFC Bournemouth have had an electrifying Premier League season so far.

The Cherries currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, close behind the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Manager Andoni Iraola has a reputation for strong attacking football, but it is defensively where Bournemouth have excelled this season. Statistically, they are one of the best teams in the league for keeping clean sheets and shutting down big chances.

But their attacking prowess has been severely hindered by sudden injuries - and now Iraola may even have to dip into the transfer market for a replacement.

Yesterday (January 7) a Bournemouth press release confirmed that striker Evanlison had broken his foot. After being substituted off in the 1-0 win against Everton, a scan revealed he had fractured a metatarsal.

“Further assessment following the match revealed a broken bone that would require surgery,” the club confirmed. “The club's medical staff will now provide Evanilson with their full support through the rehabilitation process, ensuring he has the best possible recovery.”

This has since been compounded as back-up striker Enes Unal tore his ACL in training today (January 8), leaving the club without a central striker. In the meantime, it’s expected that Justin Kluivert will fill the gap.

A club statement said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Enes at this moment as he begins to process another significant period of rehabilitation ahead. He will undergo surgery to repair the ligament in the coming days and the club's medical and performance staff will support him in every way possible throughout.

“We are all behind Enes and will provide updates on his recovery progress when appropriate.”