Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle it out for talented Bournemouth star
This season, one of the most exciting full backs in the league has been Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian, 21, plays an influential part in almost every attack for Andoni Iraola’s side, and is hotly-tipped for a big money move.
For the past few weeks, Manchester United have been the frontrunners to sign Kerkez, who could even make a move in the January transfer window. But the precarious financial position at Old Trafford - coupled with a dismal season so far - could create some problems.
Meanwhile, league leaders Liverpool have emerged as candidates for the Hungarian’s signature, as he could become the eventual heir of left back Andrew Robertson. According to Caught Offside, manager Arne Slot is evaluating a number of potential options, with Kerkez towards the top of his shortlist.
It’s believed that his preference would be to sign Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract at the end of the season; Antonee Robinson from Fulham and Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras are also candidates.
Nottingham Forest fending off Aina interest
In what could only be described as a fairytale season so far, Nottingham Forest have gone into the new year second in the Premier League, having 17th last season. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is getting the absolute maximum out of his squad - but it has made them targets for their newfound rivals.
One of the most exciting players in the starting XI is defender Ola Aina. The right back initially arrived at Forest on a one-year deal, which was extended but expires at the end of this season.
Now, Manchester City have shown interest in the 28-year-old, with Football Insider reporting that he could be brought in as a replacement for Kyle Walker - who has struggled with form in their latest campaign.
Thankfully for Forest fans, Aina has been negotiating a new deal for quite some time, and seems keen to commit his future by signing a long-term contract.
