A defender who has found himself on the fringes of the Bournemouth squad is set to travel abroad in search of game time.

Full back Max Aarons has made just three Premier League appearances so far this season, having fallen down the pecking order at the Cherries.

The club, currently seventh in the league, may need to dip into the transfer market after strikers Evanilson and Enes Unal picked up major injuries this week.

Now, he looks set to make a switch to LaLiga on a loan arrangement for the rest of the season - although will find himself in a relegation battle when he arrives. Aarons arrived at the Vitality Stadium in 2023 and has made 26 appearances since.

According to the Bournemouth Echo, Aarons is going on loan to Valencia with a £7.5m option to buy at the end of his spell. The Spanish club will be paying his wages too.

Valencia are currently 19th in LaLiga, with 12 points from 18 games so far.

It comes as manager Andoni Iraola also looks to offload midfielder Philip Billing, who has also struggled for minutes this season. The imposing Dane has played for Bournemouth since 2019, but could be shipped out on loan to Napoli.

With an option to buy for £9m, he would be linking up with the likes of Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay in the midfield.