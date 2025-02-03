A footballer is in a coma after he was hit by a car on the hard shoulder of the M27 while investigating a flat tyre, his club has said.

Jordan Chiedozie, 30, who plays for non-league team Bashley in Hampshire, was travelling back from a Southern League game on Saturday evening with the club’s physio when they pulled onto the hard shoulder of the M27 near Southampton.

Mr Chiedozie and Reighan Taylor were outside the car, a VW Golf, investigating a flat tyre when it was “hit heavily from behind”, the club said. Mr Chiedozie was taken to Southampton Hospital after suffering multiple broken bones and other physical injuries, the club said in a statement, and remains in a controlled coma.

Ms Taylor was not hurt physically but has suffered severe trauma, Bashley FC added.

Bashley FC team manager David Lewis said: “Everyone at the club is completely stunned by what happened and our thoughts at the moment are far more with Jordan and his family, and with Reighan, than they are with football.

“Jordan’s team-mates are understandingly in bits and I am certain would not want to play so soon after this terrible accident, and in such circumstances I would certainly not want to give a team-talk. Therefore we have applied for Tuesday’s match to be postponed. We are in close touch with Jordan’s immediate family and will do all that we can to support them at this awful time.”

Bashley FC chairman Steve Lewis added: “Our Bashley football family are heartbroken by this news and still trying to come to terms with the tragic events that occurred after our game on Saturday. We are all together in wishing Jordan and Reighan the deepest of love and well wishes.”

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called at around 10.30pm to a report of the crash on the M27 eastbound carriageway, between junctions two and three. The force said a silver Mercedes SLK was in collision with a black VW Golf, which was stationary on the hard shoulder at the time of the incident.

Hampshire Constabulary described Mr Chiedozie’s injuries as “life-changing” and “potentially life-threatening”.

They said a 44-year-old woman from Wraysbury, Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information which could help them to call 101 and quote incident number 44250048653.