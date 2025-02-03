All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield will remain closed on Tuesday following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old pupil.

In a statement, headteacher Sean Pender said: “Tomorrow, school will be closed for all students and further information sent out to you with any updates. We will ensure that there are counselling and support services available for any student and staff member directly affected by this tragic incident.”

He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our student who we lost today and his family. Please remember them and our whole school community in your thoughts and prayers.”

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said the 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed at the school on Monday afternoon.

Speaking outside the force’s headquarters, she said: “It is with great sadness that I share with you today, a teenager has died following the stabbing at a Sheffield school earlier today. Our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends, and the whole school community.”

She added: “At 12.17pm, emergency services were called to All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, he sadly died a short time later. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in our custody at this time.”

Police outside All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, which has been placed on lockdown following a serious incident. Police said a 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with serious injuries following reports of a stabbing today, Monday, January 3. | National World

Floral tributes, candles, and balloons have been placed outside the school in memory of the teenager. A note left with flowers described him as “the life of the party” with a “bubbly personality”, adding: “You’ll be missed by many. You beautiful boy. Forever 15.”

A 17-year-old who knew the victim paid tribute, saying: “I’m a bit upset to be honest, it came as such a shock. He seemed quite a happy guy and a nice guy to be around.”

Online, tributes poured in for the boy, with one friend writing: “You’ll forever be missed. I’ll miss all your vlogs you used to send me. Forever 15. Justice will be served lad.”

Another wrote: “A city numb from this afternoon’s news, questions need to be asked, punishments need to be raised for anyone using or carrying knives. Too many innocent lives are being taken. Fly high, a cruel world - you’ve been taken far too soon lad, far too soon.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson expressed her sorrow, saying she was “devastated” to hear of the stabbing. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), she said: “My heart goes out to his family, friends and the entire school community at this distressing time. We are in contact with the school and council to offer support. Investigations are now under way.”

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said: “Schools should be places of safety and sanctuary, and it is horrifying to see that for everyone at the school that sense of safety has been shattered. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the pupil, the school staff and the wider community.”

Police remain at the school as the investigation continues.