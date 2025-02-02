Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents have shared their heartbreak after the sudden death of their 17-year-old son, who fell ill after running a half marathon.

Ben Saunders, a talented young footballer, began experiencing persistent chest pains and extreme fatigue after completing the Bath half marathon in March 2019. What initially seemed like a minor issue turned into a tragic ordeal for his parents, Tom and Joanne Saunders, who would say their final goodbyes to their son just months later.

The family was stunned when doctors diagnosed Ben with synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of cancer.

Speaking to the Sun, Joanne said: “I wish he'd had a scan earlier, I think maybe if he had an MRI scan it would have been picked up. With synovial sarcoma, sometimes you see people have part of their arm removed, or they have a limb removed. That's basically cutting the sarcoma away.

Ben Saunders was found to have cancer after experiencing chest pains following a half marathon - although doctors initially thought it was chest inflammation. | Ben Saunders Foundation

“The problem Ben had and why it was so rare - it was attached to his heart.”

Ben initially visited his GP, where he was prescribed painkillers for what was believed to be chest inflammation. Despite multiple hospital visits due to severe chest pain, tests, including ECGs, showed no abnormalities, leaving the family searching for answers.

Their concerns grew when Ben was rushed to A&E with fluid around his heart, a condition known as pericarditis. Though doctors drained the fluid, it reappeared two weeks later, leading to further tests and scans.

Doctors initially suspected a blood clot or cyst near Ben’s heart that would require surgery. A cardiologist reassured the family that Ben would recover and be able to return to playing sports by January, just four months post-operation.

However, during the procedure, surgeons discovered a tumour attached to Ben’s heart. It had taken approximately seven months from his first GP visit to receive a proper diagnosis.

Joanne added: “We were called in to be told while Ben was still in theatre. It's just devastating. You just feel like you've been plunged into an unknown world. It's not the order of life.

“It's the most horrific thing that can happen to anybody. Nothing can be worse than losing a child.”

Following the diagnosis, Ben spent eight days in intensive care before being moved to the teenage cancer unit, where he remained for about two weeks. He was allowed to return home for around 10 days before beginning an intense two-week chemotherapy regimen in the hospital.

Click here to learn more about the Ben Saunders Foundation, set up by the family in his memory.