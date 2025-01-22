Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage footballer has died from sepsis after falling ill on Christmas Day, their club has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orla Taylor from Turriff in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, began feeling unwell shortly before Christmas and was rushed to the hospital twice between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Taylor, 16, who was a talented football player and coach for Turriff United's youth team, was initially diagnosed with flu, which led to a respiratory infection that turned into sepsis. On New Year’s Eve, she was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where doctors placed her in a medically induced coma in an effort to treat her worsening condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their efforts, Taylor sadly died on New Year’s Day in the afternoon. Her father, Scott Taylor, shared the family’s heartbreak in an interview with the Daily Record.

Footballer Orla Taylor died in hospital from sepsis, her family confirmed. She had started falling ill on Christmas Day, and doctors initially thought she had the flu. | Turriff United Youth Football Club

He said: "We never dreamt for one moment we’d lose her. By Hogmanay, she was much worse, so we called for emergency help. We are so incredibly grateful to the nurse practitioner and paramedics who immediately began treating Orla, believing it to be sepsis.”

Scott also paid tribute to his daughter, saying the family would “treasure memories of her.”

Taylor’s club, Turriff United, has also paid tribute to their young player. They said: “We are all completely heartbroken and words cannot describe how we are all feeling just now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Orla was a vibrant young player who played such an important role in our girls section over the years, taking on the role of captain last year for our under-16’s. She was so passionate about football and had over the last year started to coach not only her our own team but took the head coach role for Fyvie Primary School team as well.

“She had a smile on her face for everyone and a great role model for our younger players. We will remember Orla in our own way as a club, however this tragic news is still very raw within our girls teams and the club as a whole, and we are taking the time to support them through this sad time.

“You are never just a football player, or a team mate you are part of an extended family and Orla was certainly one of ours.”

At their most recent game against Culter Dons on Sunday, January 20, a minute’s silence was observed by both teams in Taylor’s memory.