Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a schoolboy who died after a “medical emergency” during a football match.

The local community in Long Beach, California has been left reeling from the sudden death of Brian Guzman. A member of the school football team, Brian had become a familiar face to everyone at Cabrillo High School.

But on Friday, January 17, Brian suffered what has been described as a “medical emergency” during a match against Poly High School, with the school confirming the 15-year-old’s death later that evening.

An email sent to parents said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of one of our ninth grade students following a medical emergency during tonight’s soccer game. School staff, LBUSD School Safety, and paramedics responded immediately to provide assistance, and the student was transported to the hospital.

“Regrettably, despite all efforts, the student passed away at the hospital.”

While the school did not name the pupil, family members identified him as Brian.

As Brian’s teammates, family and friends laid flowers on the pitch the following morning, his uncle Timothy Guzman said: “He loved playing the sport. He loved playing the game.

“Thank you for being a team, together as one with Brian, and showing your love and showing your friendship towards him. It meant so much. Find joy just as Brian found joy, find laughter just as Brian found laughter, and take comfort knowing that Brian is with God.”

Brian’s exact cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of publication. A GoFundMe has also been launched to support Brian’s family, and has so far received almost $15,000 in donations.

Mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson, added: “This is a devastating loss that no family or community should ever have to experience. My prayers are with Brian’s family, loved ones, and the Cabrillo High School family.”