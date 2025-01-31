Police hunting ex-QPR and Cardiff City footballer wanted "on recall to prison"

Leonne Jeanne played for Cardiff City and QPR - but now police want him back behind bars. | South Wales Police

Police have launched a manhunt for a former Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers footballer.

Officers are hunting down Leonne Jeanne, who at one time was considered to be one of Wales’ most promising footballing talents.

The 44-year-old has been “recalled to prison” according to South Wales Police. Jeanne was convicted of dangerous driving in 2019 after leading officers on a high-speed chase at 100mph along the same road where his son later lost his life. Following this conviction, he was imprisoned for breaching a curfew.

In 2015, four years earlier, Jeanne was sentenced to 30 months in jail for his role in a cocaine supply operation.

The former footballer began his career at Queens Park Rangers before signing with Cardiff City, his hometown club.

But his career was derailed by struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. After testing positive for a class A drug, the Welsh FA imposed a two-year suspended ban on him. Repeated disciplinary issues eventually led to Cardiff releasing him from his contract.

Determined to revive his career, Jeanne joined Brighton and Hove Albion for pre-season training in 2011 while the club was competing in the Championship. Later, he played for Welsh Premier League side Afan Lido at the start of the 2011/12 season before moving to Carmarthen Town the following year. He managed just six more appearances for Port Talbot Town before his football career came to an end in 2015.

In 2022, Jeanne was granted day release from prison to attend the funeral of his son, Rafel, who was among three people killed in a car crash in Cardiff. Accompanied by two police officers, he mourned his 24-year-old son at a church service.